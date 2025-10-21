Delhi CM Rekha Gupta calls on PM Modi, conveys Diwali greetings

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and extended Diwali greetings to him. In a post in Hindi on X, Gupta said, "Paid a courtesy visit to the world's most popular leader and India's illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and conveyed heartfelt Diwali greetings. The esteemed prime minister's company and his blessings inspire new energy and determination to serve Delhi with even greater dedication. Heartfelt thanks for your valuable time and guidance." The chief minister was accompanied by her family, including her husband and children, during the meeting. In another post, Gupta said the Delhi government, under the prime minister's guidance, is working "on a war footing" to rejuvenate the Yamuna river. "Every day, every effort is part of this resolve to restore the Yamuna's pure stream to its life-giving form," she said.

Rejuvenating the Yamuna was one of the core promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly polls held in February. In the polls, the saffron party made a comeback to power in the national capital after 27 years, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which ruled the city for 10 years. Gupta had said earlier that this year's Chhath Mahaparv will be "special and memorable" for the people of Delhi, setting a new benchmark for grandeur and orderliness in the capital. The chief minister had also said that the women observing the festival will be able to offer prayers to the Sun God in the Yamuna, "free from filth and froth". The Chhath festival will be celebrated from October 25 to 28.