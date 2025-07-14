Delhi CM Rekha Gupta calls high-level meet to review master plan 2041

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has convened a high-level meeting on Monday to review provisions of the long-pending Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2041, officials said. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had submitted the draft plan to the Centre in April 2023, which is yet to be approved by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Sources said the DDA vice-chairman will give a detailed presentation on the draft before the chief minister and senior officials, including heads of departments related to industries, environment and revenue. The meeting is expected to focus on industrial development, with the Delhi government planning to develop around 1,200 acres across three proposed industrial clusters — Kanjhawla, Ranikhera and Baprola — under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. These clusters are being designed to attract service sectors such as IT, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and research, and are projected to create lakhs of jobs in the capital. Officials added that a global consultancy firm may be engaged to finalise the development model. At a meeting held on February 28, 2023, Delhi Lt Gov V K Saxena, who is also the DDA chairman, approved the draft MPD-2041. He said the plan's thrust was on inclusive development, sustainability and innovative interventions, including transit-oriented development hubs, land pooling, heritage and Yamuna rejuvenation, and regeneration of the city. The first MPD was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act, 1957. These master plans are prepared for a 20-year perspective period and provide a holistic framework for the planned development of the city.