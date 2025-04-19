Delhi CM promises early creation of 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs with Centre’s help

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday signalled steady progress in her government’s plans to improve doorstep medical facilities by upgrading existing clinics and opening new ones to create 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. “Under the PM-ABHIM scheme, the Centre has given us funding to build 1,139 Arogya Mandirs in Delhi, which will provide treatment facilities to every resident of the city,” CM Gupta said at an event to mark World Liver Day. She also reiterated her government’s commitment to deliver healthcare facilities to the public. “Not a single person, whether from the marginalised section or from a well-to-do background, should be forced to run around for healthcare,” said CM Rekha. “It is our responsibility to have a good health infrastructure in the country and Delhi,” she said, adding that the Capital offers medical services to people from across the country.

We are mindful of our responsibility to strengthen health infrastructure, strengthen our hospitals and upgrade our technology which is needed for people, she said. She hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for paving the way for implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) health insurance scheme in Delhi. “It is not just an insurance scheme but an assurance scheme,” said the CM, promising that the support being extended by the Central government is being used to serve the people better. She also repeated her commitment to donate organs and said her government would soon launch an awareness campaign. In Budget 2025-26 presented on March 25, CM Gupta allocated Rs 320 crore for expansion of Health and Wellness Centres (HWC)/Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) to ensure better primary healthcare facilities with the establishment of 400 HWC/AAM. These will be the new avatar of the previous government’s ‘Mohalla Clinic’ scheme. Another Rs 2,144 crore were allocated for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana health insurance in addition to Rs 1666.66 crore proposed to the PM-ABHIM scheme under which critical care blocks and diagnostics will be strengthened.