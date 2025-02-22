Delhi CM, ministers hold meeting with officers; discuss budget, Mahila Samriddhi Yojna

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her ministers held a meeting with officers on Saturday, discussing budget preparation and the implementation of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna, a poll promise of the BJP to pay Rs 2,500 monthly to the city's women.

"The officers were instructed to formulate guidelines, including eligibility criterion, and conduct a comparative study of similar schemes launched by other state governments," a source said.

At the meeting, the chief minister was given an overview of the budget of the Delhi government. It was emphasised that money should be spent efficiently for maximum benefit to the people.

Other issues like repairing and cleaning roads, flyovers, and a plan to prevent waterlogging during the rainy season were also discussed in the meeting.

The opposition AAP has accused the ruling BJP of not passing the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna in the first Cabinet meeting. Former chief minister Atishi has also written to Gupta seeking an appointment to meet her alongwith AAP MLAs on the issue.

PWD minister Parvesh Verma visited various ongoing works. Nearly two dozen waterlogging probe spots like Minto Road underpass and Pul Prahlad have been identified so far, officers said.

Other cabinet ministers also conducted field visits to assess the progress of ongoing projects in the city.

Education and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood took charge of his departments and held meetings with the officers concerned. He visited Pankha Road in his Janakpuri constituency and directed the officers to get the garbage lying on the roads removed and ensure proper sanitation in the constituency.

In a post on X, Sood said he discussed with officers the holistic development of entire Delhi and reviewed the ongoing projects. "Our aim is to make Delhi a modern, smart and developed city. We will work together day and night to make Delhi a global standard city."

Development minister Kapil Mishra visited Khajoori Khas Chowk and directed officers to address the traffic jam issue.