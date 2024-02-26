Delhi CM meets family of stray dog attack victim

In a tragic incident that shook residents of Delhi, a 2-year-old girl lost her life in a stray dog attack.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, personally visited the family of the deceased to offer condolences and assure them of all possible assistance during this difficult time.

The incident, which occurred in the Dhobi Ghat area of New Delhi Assembly Constituency, left the entire community in shock and mourning.

CM Kejriwal, deeply saddened by the loss, met with the grieving family to express his heartfelt sympathies and gather first-hand details of the incident.

“A two-year-old girl was killed in attacks by stray dogs in the Dhobi Ghat area of New Delhi Assembly Constituency,” stated CM Kejriwal, addressing the seriousness of the issue.

The tragedy unfolded on the evening of 24th February when stray dogs attacked the young girl outside her residence in the Chaman Ghat area of Tughlak Lane under the jurisdiction of New Delhi Municipal Council.

According to eyewitnesses, the girl was playing outside her house when she was suddenly set upon by a pack of stray dogs. The family, alarmed by her screams, rushed to her aid but tragically found her already severely injured.