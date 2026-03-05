Delhi CM lays foundation stone for Ladakh-themed foot over bridge at Monastery Market

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a foot over bridge near Ladakh Budh Vihar on the Outer Ring Road, Kashmere Gate.

The project is aimed at improving pedestrian safety and connectivity in the area.

Speaking at the event, Gupta said the project fulfils a long-standing demand of local residents and will make movement in the area more convenient and secure. She noted that the area is home to a large number of families from Ladakh.

The chief minister said India has always followed the "Live and let Live" approach and has never initiated strikes against any country except in self-defence.

"The world today needs to remember the message of peace of Mahatma Buddha. While there is terror in the world, our country remains peaceful. India has always moved forward with the principle of 'Vasudev Kutumkambh'. We have never attacked any other country. If we have picked up weapons it was only to defend ourselves," Gupta said.

The foot over bridge will be constructed at an estimated cost of approx Rs 3 crore. The design will reflect the culture and traditions of Ladakh. The structure is proposed to facilitate safer road crossing for residents and visitors to the monastery and the nearby Monastery Market.

"Families from Ladakh have settled here for several years. We are one family. People from different states and region live in Delhi, and the government has respect for all of them," she added.

Gupta alleged that the previous government prioritised "vote banks" over public welfare. She specifically named former CM Arvind Kejriwal, stating that his mindset hindered development.

According to an official statement, lifts will be installed on the bridge to make it accessible for elderly, persons with disabilities and pregnant women.

The chief minister said Delhi represents people from diverse cultures and the government is committed to respecting and supporting these traditions while undertaking development works.

She said the government would look into other civic issues raised by residents of the Ladakh Budh Vihar colony. Directions will be issued to departments regarding development of the temple premises, removal of encroachments and improvement of local civic facilities.

Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, and Delhi Cabinet Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh were present at the event along with other officials.

Singh said the construction of the foot over bridge would enhance safety and convenience for residents and devotees, adding that the government aims to develop similar public facilities across the capital.