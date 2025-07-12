Delhi CM launches pilot project to shift overhead power cables underground in Shalimar Bagh

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday launched a pilot project to remove the overhead power lines and shift them underground at BH Block, Janta Flats Colony, in her Shalimar Bagh constituency. The project, with an outlay of Rs 8 crore, is expected to be completed in three months. Launching the product, Gupta said that it will change the face of the densely packed colony by freeing it from the web of overhead wires.

The project will also ensure safe and uninterrupted electricity supply in all weather conditions, Power Minister Ashish Sood concurred. In the budget 2025-26, Gupta, who also helms the finance department, had announced that Rs 100 crore will be allocated to shift the overhead power cables in the city underground. According to Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited chief executive officer D Basak, nearly 10 kilometres of power lines will be laid underground.