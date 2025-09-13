Delhi CM launches first hotline maintenance vehicle to ensure electrical repairs without outages

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday launched Delhi's first "hotline maintenance vehicle" capable of carrying out electrical repairs without requiring a supply shutdown. She announced that similar machines will be deployed across the city. Speaking at the launch of the vehicle in her Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency, she said the machine, worth Rs 1.5 crore, will ensure that residents face no inconvenience during repairs of electrical faults. "Delhi government plans to have these hotline maintenance vehicles for the entire city," Gupta said. The vehicle has been procured by the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), a discom that supplies power in North Delhi.

Regarding the ongoing work of shifting overhead electrical lines in Shalimar Bagh, Gupta said her government wants to expand the project in other parts of the city, especially in Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar. Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood, who was present at the launch event, said people had to endure hours-long shutdowns for power line repairs earlier, but the hotline maintenance vehicles will eliminate this problem.