Delhi CM flags off 300 electric buses; promises all-electric fleet by 2026 end

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday flagged off 300 electric buses and launched rationalised routes for the trans-Yamuna region.

During her address, Gupta highlighted the various initiatives taken by her government for the transport sector.

She said Delhi will have an all-electric bus fleet by the end of 2026.

"We have introduced 300 EV buses on the Yamuna routes along with rationalisation and rerouting for better interconnectivity. From Delhi borders to every destination where people need them, these AC buses come equipped with cameras, panic buttons, all kinds of facilities, and now, even automated payment modes," she added.