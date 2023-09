The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a preliminary inquiry (PE) into alleged ‘irregularities and misconduct’ by unidentified public servants of the Delhi Government in connection with the construction of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s new residence in the Civil Lines area of the city. The inquiry is centered on alleged violations of tender rules and other potential discrepancies, a CBI official said on Wednesday.

The purpose of the inquiry is to determine whether there exists a prima facie case. If such a case is established, the agency will proceed to register a formal police case.

The ruling Aam Admi Party in Delhi said it welcomes the probe and claimed that “as with all earlier enquiries in all other matters so far, nothing will come out in this”.

“It is a desperate attempt of the BJP to malign AAP,” the party alleged.

In its quest for clarity, the CBI has communicated with the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD), requesting “certified copies” of crucial documents related to the construction of the Chief Minister’s new residence. These documents include records of recommendations or approvals by PWD officers regarding any additions or alterations made to the Chief Minister’s residence. Additionally, bids submitted by construction firms are also under scrutiny. The investigative agency has further demanded access to documents connected to the approval of the building plan by relevant authorities. Specifically, they seek information regarding any requests from the client (Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal) for the execution of work with superior specifications, such as modular kitchen installations, marble flooring, superior wooden wardrobes, and interior artistic work. To gain a comprehensive understanding of the financial aspects of the construction project, the PWD has been instructed to provide details concerning payments made to the contractor. Reports had surfaced in April claiming that a total of Rs 44.78 crore against a sanctioned amount of Rs 43.70 crore was spent on “addition/alternation” of Kejriwal’s government accommodation

on 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines. The money was spent in six tranches between September 9, 2020, to June 2022, documents showed.

The BJP and the Congress had attacked the Aam Admi Party for the alleged extravagant expenditure on the CM’s residence, citing Kejriwal’s promises to live in an ordinary house like a common man once he comes to power. AAP rejected the allegation of any wrongdoing and accused the BJP of “using all its power to finish AAP”. It alleged that the development was part of the BJP’s efforts to stop the Arvind Kejriwal-led party from working for the people. “This is the reason why the country’s best health and education ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia were put behind bars,” it alleged, “The BJP is using all its power to finish the AAP,” the party alleged. There is “only one party which is AAP that seeks votes on the basis of doing good work in the fields of health and education but the BJP does not want that the poor people should have good education and excellent health facilities,” it said. The Aam Admi Party said the BJP was now trying to corner Arvind Kejriwal by deploying all the investigative agencies. “They have lodged and investigated more than 50 cases against Kejriwal but nothing has come out of it. Nothing will come out of this (CBI enquiry) also,” it said.