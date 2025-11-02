Delhi CM attack: Formal trial to begin from November 10

New Delhi: The formal trial in a case involving an alleged attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public-hearing programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area here on August 20 is set to begin from November 10, after a magistrate sent the case to a higher court. Judicial Magistrate Kartik Taparia committed the case to a sessions court on Saturday and posted it for further proceedings on November 10.

On October 18, the court took cognisance of a 400-page chargesheet against Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41) and his friend, Syed Tahsin Raza, for various offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder, assaulting and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty and criminal conspiracy. Meanwhile, in response to Khimjibhai’s plea requesting medical intervention on the grounds of having problems with vision, which caused frequent headaches, the Tihar Jail authorities have said that adequate medical treatment has been provided to the accused. According to the final report, Khimjibhai was angry on Gupta because the chief minister had voiced support to the Supreme Court’s August 11 order, directing authorities to relocate stray dogs.