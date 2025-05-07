Delhi clears Rs 107-cr EV charging plan for bus depots in push for green mobility

New Delhi: In a determined push toward electrifying its public transport fleet, the Delhi government has sanctioned a Rs 107-crore project to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure at four major bus depots in Dwarka. The project, designed to support the capital’s growing fleet of electric buses, is expected to be completed within 18 months.

The charging grids will be installed at Cluster Depot I, Cluster Depot II, ISBT Sector 22, and DTC Depot in Sector 8, and will exclusively cater to electric buses under the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster bus scheme. Power discom BSES Rajdhani Power Limited will execute the project, handling both civil works and the installation of electrical systems.

A senior transport department official said the move is part of a larger plan to transition the city’s public buses away from fossil fuels.

“We are replacing our CNG buses with electric ones in phases. To make this possible, establishing robust charging infrastructure is essential,” the official said.

As per Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) guidelines, power distribution companies are responsible for providing the electrical connection up to the metering point at the depots. “BSES will appoint vendors for grid-related civil works and procurement of equipment and cables,” the official added.

The finance department has backed the proposal, directing that the project must stick to the approved budget and be completed within the specified timeline.

At present, Delhi operates nearly 7,000 buses, of which about 1,600 are electric. Public transport in the city serves around 87 lakh passengers daily, with DTC buses carrying over 25 lakh, cluster buses ferrying 16 lakh, and the Metro accounting for around 46 lakh riders. The new charging hubs are expected to significantly boost Delhi’s shift to clean and sustainable transport.