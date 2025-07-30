Delhi clears night shift policy for women in shops & offices

New Delhi: In a landmark step to empower working women and enhance Delhi’s business environment, the Rekha Gupta-led government has approved a policy allowing women to work night shifts in shops and commercial establishments across the city.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta termed the move a “historic decision” aimed at increasing women’s workforce participation and boosting the capital’s economic potential. “Women’s welfare is a top priority for our government. This policy will empower women and help Delhi evolve into a 24x7 business hub,” she said.

The government has proposed amendments to the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954, which currently prohibits women from working between 9 PM and 7 AM in summer and 8 PM to 8 AM in winter. The revised policy will remove these restrictions, enabling women to work night shifts with strong protections in place.

To ensure safety, the policy mandates strict conditions for all establishments. These include the written consent of women employees, availability of female security personnel, round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, and secure transportation for night shift staff. “Strict safeguards will be implemented to guarantee women’s safety during night shifts,” CM Gupta stated.

Workplaces will also be required to establish Internal Complaints Committees under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, and provide essential amenities such as restrooms, lockers, and proper lighting.

The policy further mandates electronic wage payments, and the provision of all statutory benefits like ESI, PF, bonus, weekly offs, and overtime compensation. The proposal will soon be sent to the Lieutenant Governor for approval, following prior consultations.

CM Gupta added, “Similar policies are already active in states like Haryana, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Delhi is ready to lead with a safe, inclusive work environment for women around the clock.”