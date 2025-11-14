Delhi clears jobs scheme for 1984 riot victims’ kin

New Delhi: In a landmark move aimed at ensuring justice and economic rehabilitation for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the Delhi Government has approved a new policy to provide compassionate employment to the dependants of those who lost their lives during the violence.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who described the step as a long-overdue measure to bring relief and dignity to the affected families. “This policy marks a concrete step towards expediting long-pending cases of employment assistance that remained unresolved since the Cabinet decision of 2007,” the Chief Minister said, noting that the process had been delayed for nearly 18 years due to administrative hurdles.

Under the new policy, dependants of riot victims who are now above 50 years of age and unable to take up jobs will be allowed to nominate a member of the next generation, such as a son, daughter, daughter-in-law, or son-in-law—for employment. Gupta said the policy ensures benefits reach riot victims’ families, with relaxations in age and education norms. A transparent verification and grievance system will ensure fairness. She added the move restores dignity and provides long-awaited support to affected families.