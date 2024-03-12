Delhi chief secretary to inspect Sangam Vihar on March 12

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar will conduct an inspection of the Sangam Vihar area on Tuesday, days after Lt Governor VK Saxena flagged poor conditions in the area.

Officials said Kumar will conduct a field inspection to ensure effective compliance with Saxena’s directions.

Stakeholders such as the MCD, Irrigation and Flood Control department, Delhi Jal Board and the DDA have been asked to depute team members for the inspection.

After a visit to Sangam Vihar on March 4, Saxena shared on X pictures showing the alleged plight of locals due to poor condition of roads, lack of garbage disposal, non-existent sewerage system and overflowing drains in bylanes, among others.