Delhi CEO urges max voter participation

NEW DELHI: South Delhi hosted a vibrant celebration of democracy at the historic Qutub Minar on January 27, with the ‘Illuminating Democracy’ event organised by the District South Election Office. The event highlighted the importance of voter education ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, Smt. R Alice Vaz, was the chief guest and emphasised the significance of maximum voter participation, urging citizens to spread the message of voting across communities. The initiative focused on encouraging first-time voters, empowering Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), and promoting transgender inclusion.

The event featured a stunning light show symbolising the power of democracy, along with cultural performances and motivational programmes. District Election Officer Sh Mekala Chaitanya reinforced the commitment to an inclusive democracy, ensuring every eligible voter participates in the democratic process.