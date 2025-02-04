Delhi CEO: Rs 220 crore seized ahead of assembly polls

NEW DELHI: Seizures worth over Rs 220 crores have been made ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, the office of Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s said on Monday.

This includes Rs 88 crores worth of drugs, Rs 81 crores in precious metals and nearly Rs 40 crores in cash, the CEO said after the final day of campaigning for the elections. Voting will be held on February 5.

“This marks a nearly fourfold increase in comparison to the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, where total seizures were Rs. 57.5 crores,” the CEO said.

The Delhi CEO assured that the elections will be “free, fair, and transparent” and reaffirmed that electoral integrity will be maintained, according to a statement issued here.

Since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), over 7,500 complaints have been received through the cVigil platform, the CEO said. The cVigil platform is a platform that enables

citizens to report MCC violations.

The CEO confirmed that 7,467 complaints were resolved, 32 remain under process. Over 43,000 permission requests were handled, and 2,780 FIRs filed. Allegations of inaction were dismissed as attempts to disrupt the process. mpost