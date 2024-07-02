Delhi Central Jail educates staff & inmates on new criminal laws

NEW DELHI: In a proactive move to ensure a smooth transition to the newly enacted Bhartiya Nayaya Samhita 2023, Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Samhita 2023, and Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023, various programmes have been conducted across all 16 Central Jails of Delhi. This aim to sensitise jail staff and inmates about the changes new laws bring to the criminal justice system.

The recent enactment of these laws represents a substantial shift in the country’s criminal legislation, impacting various aspects of prison operations and responsibilities. Recognising the importance of understanding and implementing these changes effectively, educational campaigns were organised for jail officers and employees. These campaigns focused on explaining the relevant sections of the new laws and how they would affect prison administration and inmate management.

Special meetings were also held for inmates, where they were informed about the implementation of the new laws. The sessions included Q&A segments to address inmates’ concerns about their rights and responsibilities under the new legal framework. Jail officers have been advised to exercise care and caution in implementing the new laws, ensuring they are applied in both letter and spirit. This approach aims for balanced and fair prison administration while adhering to the new legislative

requirements.