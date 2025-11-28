Delhi car bombing probe | NIA moves accused Dr Shaheen to Faridabad for crucial interrogation

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has stepped up its investigation into the deadly suicide car bomb attack near Delhi’s Red Fort, taking one of the arrested accused, Doctor Shaheen Saeed of Uttar Pradesh’ Lucknow to Haryana’s Faridabad for on-site questioning, sources said on Friday. Shaheen is among seven arrested suspects arrested in connection with the November 10 blast that claimed 15 lives and left several others injured. The agency believes that Shaheen, along with other arrested individuals played a crucial role in planning and executing the terror strike, which has prompted one of the most extensive counter-terror operations in recent months. On November 20, the agency arrested Shaheen along with Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir).

They were taken into custody by NIA in Srinagar on production orders from the district sessions judge in Patiala House court. Sources privy to the development told ANI that Shaheen was taken to Faridabad to recreate the plot of terror plan as a massive cache of explosives (nearly 2,900 kg) was seized in Faridabad shortly before the blast. The Hyundai i20 car used in the explosion was traced to a local dealer in the same area. Shaheen was taken to Faridabad to corroborate some leads the NIA learnt to have known with during interrogation of other suspects and the seventh accused Soyab, a resident of Dhauj in Faridabad. According to the agency, Soyab allegedly sheltered the bomber, Umar Un Nabi, shortly before the terror act. He told the NIA during his interrogation that he “not only harboured Umar but also extended logistical support to facilitate the terrorist’s movements ahead of the attack.” During the course of investigation in the case (RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI) with the arrested accused so far, the NIA said the inputs received till now has strengthened the agency’s understanding of the operational network behind the bombing. The agency continues to track multiple leads and conduct searches across different states in collaboration with local police forces to identify additional suspects connected to the conspiracy. Officials said efforts are underway to fully expose and dismantle the network involved in planning and executing the deadly attack.

Moving expeditiously with its probe in the case, the NIA had earlier arrested two other accused– Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the explosion car was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani (alias Danish), who had allegedly provided technical aid to the terrorist involved in the deadly attack. The agency has so far confronted all the seven arrested accused. The anti-terror agency, which was handed over the investigation by the Union Home Ministry soon after the attack, is working closely with various state police forces to track and arrest every member of the terrorist module involved in the carnage. The NIA launched massive searches the next day it took over the case from the Delhi Police. So far, the NIA got to know that one of the accused, Amir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast. Forensic analysis had established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle borne IED as Umar, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in General Medicine Department in Al Falah University at Faridabad. The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which agency has so far examined 73 witnesses including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital. Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and various sister agencies, the NIA is continuing its investigation across states