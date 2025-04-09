Delhi Cantt stabbing: Victim out of ICU

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old girl who was stabbed multiple times in public at a Delhi Cantonment bus stop is now out of danger, according to officials. She has been moved out of the ICU, and police plan to record a detailed statement once she is able to speak properly. A senior officer noted that an earlier attempt to take her statement was unsuccessful due to her condition.

The accused, 20-year-old Amit, remains in critical condition after reportedly injuring himself. Police are awaiting his recovery to begin questioning. The girl had suffered serious injuries to her neck and abdomen. A case has been registered under section 109(1) of the BNS at Delhi Cantt PS.