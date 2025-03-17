Delhi Cantt: Four detained for killing man and placing body on tracks to fake suicide

NEW DELHI: A man who had been missing since March 8 was found dead near Delhi Cantt railway station, with his body mutilated and bearing multiple stab wounds, police said on Sunday.

A probe revealed that after fatally stabbing the man, the accused placed the body on the railway tracks to make it look like suicide, they said.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the mutilated body was found near the Delhi Cantt railway station on March 9. The victim, in his early to mid 20s, was taken to a nearby hospital’s mortuary for identification.

On March 12, Anand Parbat police, who were investigating a missing persons case, contacted railway police seeking a photograph of the deceased.

“Soon after, Naveen identified the victim as his brother-in-law Pankaj, a resident of Baljit Nagar. Naveen revealed that Pankaj had been missing since March 8,” a police officer said.

While searching for his brother-in-law, Naveen found Pankaj’s scooter near Prem Nagar railway crossing and alerted police, the police said.

CCTV footage showed four to five suspects attacking Pankaj. The GRP registered an FIR on March 14 and detained four accused, who confessed to stabbing him on March 8 and placing his body on railway tracks to stage a suicide.