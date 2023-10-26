Delhi Cabinet reshuffle: Atishi allocated Water dept, Saurabh Bharadwaj gets Tourism

hi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has effected a “minor” reshuffle of portfolios in his Cabinet, giving the charge of the water department that was with minister Saurabh Bhardwaj to his colleague Atishi, officials said on Wednesday.

The departments of Tourism, Art and Culture, handled so far by Atishi, will now be under Bhardwaj, they said.

The number of portfolios held by Atishi, the only woman minister in the Kejriwal government, is now 13.

The file related to the reshuffle was sent for the approval of Lt Governor VK Saxena who has given his nod to it, the officials said.

In August, Bhardwaj was relieved of the charge of the Services and Vigilance departments within a day of passing of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 by Rajya Sabha. Both departments were handed over to Atishi, taking the number of her portfolios to 14.

Before that, Atishi was given charge of the Finance, Planning and Revenue departments in June. These departments were previously handled by another minister Kailash Gahlot.

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi government over the reasons behind the changes in the portfolios of Bhardwaj and Atishi. Both Bhardwaj and Atishi were inducted by Kejriwal in his Cabinet in March this year to replace Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia who were in jail at that time in cases registered against them by central probe agencies.