Delhi Cabinet ministers attend NeVA training programme at Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: Delhi Cabinet ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Pankaj Kumar Singh, and Ravinder Indraj Singh attended the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) training programme at the Delhi Assembly on the final day on Wednesday.

Speaker Vijender Gupta described the NeVA training as a major milestone in the Delhi Assembly’s journey towards a paperless and

technology-driven legislative framework.

He added that the NeVA Training Centre would remain open in the coming weeks to provide further guidance to the members ahead of the upcoming monsoon session.

Commending the initiative, minister Sirsa said, “Under the guidance of Speaker Vijender Gupta, the Delhi Legislative Assembly has achieved a fully paperless legislative system within just 100 days. This remarkable accomplishment sets a new benchmark, making Delhi the fastest state legislature in the country to complete such a comprehensive

digital transition...”