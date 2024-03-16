Delhi Cabinet gives nod to extend electric vehicle policy till June

NEW DELHI: In a bid to accelerate the shift towards sustainable transportation, the Delhi government has announced the extension of the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020 until June 30, 2024, or until the launch of Delhi EV Policy 2.0, whichever comes first.



Transport minister Kailash Gahlot reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to promoting environmentally friendly mobility solutions, stating, “Extending the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy underscores our dedication to fostering a sustainable and eco-friendly transport ecosystem in the capital.”

The extension ensures the continuation of all existing incentives and subsidies, with vehicles purchased from January 1, 2024, onwards eligible for these benefits. The decision was made during a recent Cabinet meeting, following extensive consultations with stakeholders. The forthcoming Delhi EV Policy 2.0 is currently in the process of formulation, incorporating feedback from various sectors. Since its inception in August 2020, the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy has made significant strides in promoting electric mobility. The capital has experienced a surge in EV adoption, with over 180,000 EVs registered, predominantly comprising two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The average annual EV penetration has increased from 3 per cent in 2020 to an impressive 16 per cent by December 2023,

marking the highest monthly EV penetration among all Indian states.

Financial incentives exceeding Rs 179 crore have been disbursed across various segments of the e-vehicle industry, with notable allocations directed towards two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Delhi’s EV sector expansion is further bolstered by the continuous development of its charging and swapping infrastructure, which now encompasses over 4,500 public charging points and 1,600 private charging points. Moreover, the capital has witnessed remarkable progress in battery swapping, with approximately 318 swapping stations established.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi aspires to set a global precedent in electric mobility. The extension of the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy reaffirms the government’s dedication to shaping a sustainable and cleaner future for the capital city.