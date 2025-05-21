Delhi Cabinet approves Rs 30,000 subsidy for residential solar panels

New Delhi: In a significant move to promote renewable energy, the Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved an additional Rs 30,000 subsidy for residents installing solar panels on their rooftops.

This initiative, part of the city’s broader effort to embrace sustainable energy practices, complements the Central government’s Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, a flagship scheme that already provides a subsidy of up to Rs 78,000 for rooftop solar systems.

With this new subsidy, the total financial support for homeowners installing solar systems will rise to Rs.1.08 lakh, making it the highest subsidy offered for such installations. Under the new plan, Delhi residents can receive Rs.10,000 for every kilowatt (kW) of solar capacity they install, thus further incentivising the transition to solar energy.

The government aims to install rooftop solar systems across 2,30,000 residential units over the next three years, with an estimated budget of Rs 50 crore.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the environmental benefits of this initiative, saying it will enable residents to save an average of Rs 4,200 per month on their electricity bills.

“This is a key step toward creating a ‘Green Delhi,’ reducing carbon footprints, and promoting energy independence,” she added. Power Minister Ashish Sood emphasised that the enhanced subsidy will make solar energy more accessible to residents, encouraging widespread adoption.

In addition to the solar initiative, the Cabinet approved a comprehensive anti-pollution plan, including the purchase of 250 water sprinklers with anti-smog guns and 70 mechanical road sweepers.

This machinery will be deployed across Public Works Department (PWD) roads to combat dust pollution, especially as winter approaches.

The Delhi government also plans to partner with financial institutions to provide easy loans for the installation of solar panels, allowing residents to install them without any upfront cost.

The Cabinet also approved a name change for the Chief Minister Scholarship for Meritorious Students scheme, reverting it to its original title, Lal Bahadur Shastri Scholarship for Meritorious Students.

The scholarship will continue to support students from Class VII to XII in government schools who score over 80 per cent in their previous academic year, with an annual grant of Rs 2,500.

These initiatives reflect the Delhi government’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and empowering its residents with cleaner, greener energy solutions.