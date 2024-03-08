Delhi Cabinet approves power subsidy scheme for Fiscal Year 2024-25

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at providing continued relief to the residents of Delhi, the Delhi government has extended its power subsidy scheme for the fiscal year 2024-25. The decision, made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reaffirms the commitment to provide free electricity with round-the-clock supply.



Under the extended scheme, nearly 22 lakh families consuming up to 200 units of electricity will continue to receive zero bills, while those consuming up to 400 units will enjoy a 50 per cent subsidy on their electricity bills. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his satisfaction with the decision, stating, “I congratulate the people of Delhi very much. Your 24 hours electricity (zero power cut) and free electricity has been extended till March 31, 2025.”

The move comes as a relief to many, especially amidst doubts surrounding the continuity of the electricity subsidy. Kejriwal addressed these concerns, highlighting opposition attempts to obstruct the scheme. He remarked, “Many people had doubts about the electricity subsidy will it be available next year or not? Let me tell you that these people tried their best to stop it. But your son (Arvind Kejriwal) got this work done also.”

Delhi remains one of the few regions in the country to provide uninterrupted power supply, with the free electricity scheme being a hallmark of the Kejriwal government’s tenure. Atishi, the Power minister, emphasized the significance of the subsidy, stating, “Despite that, 22 lakh people receive a zero-electricity bill.”

However, she also shed light on the challenges faced in implementing the subsidy, citing opposition efforts to thwart the government’s initiatives.

Atishi remarked, “Whenever CM Kejriwal attempts to make decisions for the welfare of Delhi people, opponents employ various tactics to

hinder them.”

Despite these obstacles, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to the welfare of Delhi’s residents. Atishi assured that the power subsidy would continue uninterrupted, benefiting various sections of society, including farmers, advocates, and 1984 riot victims.