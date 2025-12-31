Delhi Cabinet approves Jan Vishwas Bill to decriminalise minor offences

New Delhi: In a major reform aimed at simplifying laws and reducing unnecessary criminalisation, the Delhi Cabinet has approved the Delhi Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday.

Calling it a step towards more citizen-friendly governance, the Chief Minister said the Bill would “make both business and daily life easier” by removing minor,

technical and procedural violations from the category of criminal offences. “With the implementation of this Bill, the burden on courts will reduce and the administrative system will become more effective,” she said.

Drawing inspiration from the Centre’s Jan Vishwas Act, the Delhi Government reviewed several state laws and found that civil penalties were more appropriate than criminal action in many cases. “The objective is decriminalisation, not indiscipline,” Gupta clarified, adding that serious offences related to public safety and health would remain untouched.

The Bill proposes amendments to seven Acts, including the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, Delhi Jal Board Act and Delhi Agricultural Produce Marketing Act.

Minor offences under these laws will now attract civil penalties instead of criminal proceedings.

The legislation also provides for an automatic 10 per cent increase in fines every three years to keep penalties effective. The Chief

Minister said the Bill would be tabled in the upcoming winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.