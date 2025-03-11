Delhi Budget Session from March 24 to 28

New Delhi: The Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place from March 24 to March 28, with the state budget set to be presented on March 25, as per an official statement from the Legislative Assembly Secretariat of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

The session will commence at 11:00 am on March 24 in the Assembly Hall at the Old Secretariat, Delhi. The proceedings will begin with government business on the first day, followed by the Budget presentation on March 25. A general discussion on the Budget is planned for March 26, while its consideration and passage will take place on March 27. The final day, March 28, is reserved for Private Members’ Bills and Resolutions. The Assembly Secretariat also noted that if required, the session could be extended beyond the scheduled dates.

Ahead of the Budget Session, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House on Monday. The Union Finance Minister’s office confirmed the meeting through a post on X, highlighting discussions between the two leaders.

CM Rekha Gupta is gathering public input for the upcoming Budget, consulting slum residents, traders, and industrialists to shape policy priorities. As the Budget Session nears, the Delhi government seeks to balance public needs with economic and social challenges.