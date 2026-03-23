Delhi Budget Session begins today

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly’s Budget Session will commence with a ‘kheer’ ceremony on Monday, with the Opposition AAP threatening to boycott the session.



Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will attend the ‘kheer’ ceremony and is also likely to table Delhi’s Economic Survey report in the House, officials said.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition Atishi said that AAP MLAs will boycott the session if the Speaker does not revoke the suspension of four MLAs of the party.

The four AAP MLAs —chief whip Sanjeev Jha, Jarnail Singh, Kuldeep Kumar and Somdutt — were suspended in the Assembly session held in January for “disrupting” proceedings of the House. Their suspension continues as the previous sitting of the House was not prorogued.

Officials said that the four AAP MLAs were suspended for the whole session and their suspension will be lifted if the Budget Session is properly prorogued.

The leader of opposition in a letter written to Speaker Vijender Gupta raised concern over the treatment meted to the AAP MLAs, saying it is not in line with democratic values or established legislative procedures. She expressed hope that the Speaker would take cognisance of these concerns and ensure that the Assembly functions in accordance with established legislative traditions.

She has also demanded that the suspension of the four AAP MLAs be revoked.

The chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, will table her second annual budget on March 24. She presented her maiden budget for Delhi worth Rs one lakh crore last year.

The first day of the session will also witness tabling of various reports of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) related to audit of Delhi’s finances, revenue, children in need of care, Delhi Jal Board, among others.

The reports of the Public Accounts Committee and Privileges Committee will also be tabled in the House. The members will also raise issues of their constituencies under Rule 280, said the List of Business of the House.