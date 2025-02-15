‘Delhi Budget grew under AAP, BJP must deliver’

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has handed over a fiscally sound and revenue-surplus economy to the incoming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to outgoing Chief Minister Atishi. Speaking to the media, Atishi emphasised that Delhi’s Budget has grown from Rs 31,000 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 77,000 crore in 2024-25 under AAP’s governance, and the state has maintained a revenue surplus since 2015.

Atishi criticized the BJP for not fulfilling its election promises, particularly the promise of providing Rs 2,500 per month to every woman in Delhi by 8th March. “BJP has no intention of fulfilling any of their commitments, especially the Rs 2,500 to every woman,” she said, adding that the party is focused on internal power struggles rather than governance.

The AAP leader further claimed that the BJP will likely blame AAP for a “financial crisis” to cover up its unfulfilled promises. “They will try to shift the blame onto AAP, citing a financial crisis to justify breaking their promises,” Atishi said.

Atishi pointed out that under AAP, Delhi’s economic growth has been substantial. “Delhi’s budget has grown by Rs 46,000 crore in just ten years. This is a testament to AAP’s commitment to financial strength,” she said. The Debt-to-GDP ratio, which stood at 6.6 per cent in 2014, has been reduced to just 3 per cent by 2024, a significant achievement for the Delhi government.

Atishi cited the CAG report, stating Delhi is India’s only revenue-surplus state, urging the BJP to start the Rs 2,500 scheme for women by March 8.