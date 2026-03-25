Delhi Budget goes digital

New Delhi: The Delhi government has introduced a dedicated mobile application to make the Budget for the financial year 2026–27 more accessible to citizens, marking a step towards a fully paperless and transparent governance system. Launched alongside the Budget presentation by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the *Delhi Budget Mobile App* enables users to access key financial documents in one place. Developed by the National Informatics Centre, the app aims to simplify public engagement with government finances. Through the application, citizens can seamlessly view important documents such as the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement, Appropriation Bill, Economic Survey, and department-wise summaries of Detailed Demands for Grants. The initiative is designed to provide a comprehensive and user-friendly platform for understanding the government’s financial planning and allocations. Officials said the app ensures that budget-related information is available anytime and anywhere, allowing citizens to stay informed without relying on physical documents. It also reflects the govt’s push towards digitisation and ease of access in public administration.