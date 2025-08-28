Delhi brings 1,700 pvt schools under strict fee regulation

New Delhi: In a landmark move to curb arbitrary fee hikes, Delhi’s Education minister engaged with law students at Law Centre-II, University of Delhi, explaining the newly enacted Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act-2025. The law now brings all 1,700 private schools in the capital under strict fee regulation.

“The Delhi government has introduced this law to ensure that every child gets access to quality education without parents having to bear the unbearable burden of exorbitant fees,” said the Minister.

Previously, only 300 private schools, those allotted land by DDA, fell under regulatory oversight, leaving nearly 18 lakh students exposed to unchecked fee hikes. The new law addresses this gap, extending the framework to all private schools in Delhi.

Under the Act, a three-tier fee regulation mechanism has been established. “At the school level, a Fee Fixation Committee will be formed comprising the management, principal, three teachers, five parents with mandatory SC/ST/women representation, and a representative from the Directorate of Education. Decisions will be made by consensus, and parents have veto power on fee hikes,” the Minister explained. Disputes can be escalated to district and state-level appellate committees, whose decisions will be binding.

Schools violating the rules will face penalties ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh per student, with fines doubling every 20 days of delay. Persistent non-compliance may lead to cancellation of recognition or license.

The Minister clarified, “The Government does not aim to control or harm private schools, but only to regulate arbitrary fee hikes. The goal is to protect the interests of students and parents while bringing equity to the education sector.”

Highlighting Delhi University’s history as a hub of social change, the Minister recalled, “Whether it was the anti-Emergency movement or the fight against the Bofors scandal, all such movements began on this campus. Carrying forward that tradition, a historic reform in the education sector has now been implemented.”

Parents, educators, and students now have a transparent, participatory framework to ensure fair fees, marking a major step in reforming Delhi’s private education landscape.