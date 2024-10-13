Delhi breathing clean air despite Dussehra celebrations: Gopal Rai

New Delhi: In a notable achievement in the fight against air pollution, Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai announced that the city has recorded over 200 days of good air quality from January to October for two consecutive years. This milestone, previously reached only in 2016 with just 109 good air quality days, marks a significant improvement in Delhi’s environmental conditions.



Addressing a press conference on Sunday, minister Rai emphasised the collaborative efforts of the Delhi government, its citizens, and favourable weather conditions.

He stated, “Achieving 200 good air quality days out of 365 without a lockdown is a major achievement for the people of Delhi. I believe that in the coming months, if we continue to work together, we can increase the number of such days.”

Highlighting recent air quality data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Rai noted that even after the festival of Dussehra, when air quality typically declines, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has remained stable. “It has been almost ten days since it last rained in Delhi, yet the Air Quality Index (AQI) is not in the poor category,” he remarked, underscoring the positive trend in air quality.

Minister Rai attributed this success to multiple factors, including increased public awareness about pollution and government initiatives. He said, “Three factors have contributed to this success: the cooperation of the people of Delhi, nature, and AAP government’s efforts.” He emphasised the importance of continued cooperation from the public and government support, particularly as winter approaches, a season notorious for increased pollution levels in North India.

To further combat air quality issues, the Delhi government recently launched an “Anti-Dust Campaign” on October 7, aimed at curtailing dust pollution from construction sites and other sources. The minister warned that strict action would be taken against violators, stating, “From Monday onwards, if anyone is found spreading dust pollution in Delhi, strict action will be taken against them.”

Despite the positive developments, Rai expressed concern over the lack of response from the central government regarding pollution management strategies. He revealed, “I have written to the Union Environment Minister twice, requesting a joint meeting, but I have not received any response.” He urged for collaboration, suggesting that “Artificial Rain” technology developed by IIT Kanpur could be a viable solution if pollution levels rise post-Diwali.

Rai also called upon residents to participate actively in pollution mitigation efforts by using the “Green Delhi” app, which allows citizens to report pollution-related activities. “With the coordination of all departments through the Delhi War Room, we can effectively address these issues

and reduce pollution levels,” he said, urging citizens to support the initiative.

As the city prepares for the winter months, Gopal Rai remains optimistic that with continued cooperation and proactive measures, Delhi can enhance its air quality even further. He concluded, “Together, we share the same air to breathe, and I appeal to everyone in Delhi to cooperate in this fight and support the government’s initiative to make Delhi pollution-free.”