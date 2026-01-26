Delhi breathes easy for another day, AQI at 153

New Delhi: Delhi breathed cleaner air on Sunday as the city’s Air Quality Index stood at 153 in the “moderate” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data, even as temperatures remained below the seasonal average.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches below the seasonal average, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature settled at 6.6 degrees Celsius, which was 0.9 notches below the seasonal average, the IMD stated. Among various weather stations, Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 18. 5 degrees Celsius; Palam 15. 7 degrees Celsius; Lodhi Road 18 degrees Celsius; the Ridge 18.7 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar 18.1 degrees Celsius, the IMD data showed. Meanwhile, Safdarjung logged a minimum of 6.6 degrees Celsius, Palam 4.5 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 5.8 degrees Celsius, the Ridge 6.1 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 5.3 degrees Celsius.