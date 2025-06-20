Delhi breathes easy again as AQI hits 89

New Delhi: In a remarkable milestone, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 89 and remained in the ‘Satisfactory’ category for consecutive days, a first in the Capital’s history. Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa credited the achievement to the government’s 100-Day Action Plan launched on February 20.

“This improvement is not accidental. It is the result of a relentless 100-day effort of policy-backed implementation, sustained on-ground action, and political determination,” said Sirsa. The campaign involved sweeping 6,482 km of roads in a day, sprinkling 1,353 km with water, and removing 10,942 MT of garbage. Strict vehicular pollution enforcement led to over 13,000 challans in 24 hours. “These numbers reflect our intent and our results,” the minister added. Sirsa urged citizens to stay engaged, noting, “The real success lies in making clean air a permanent reality for the people of Delhi, especially the next generation.”