Delhi breathes easier on cleanest Nov 4 in 7 years

New Delhi: Delhi recorded its cleanest November 4 in seven years, with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 291, a significant improvement from 381 in 2024, 415 in 2023, and 447 in 2022, according to the Delhi government. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa attributed the progress to the capital’s “comprehensive and year-round pollution control plan,” which he said is “delivering results.”

According to CAQM the Capital had recorded a daily average AQI of 366 day before yesterday and 309 yesterday, indicating a steady improvement in air quality over the past three days.

“This continuous improvement in Delhi’s AQI shows that the city’s comprehensive and year-round pollution control plan is delivering results. The government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is working tirelessly to make

Delhi’s air cleaner and healthier,” Sirsa said.

The minister noted that the improvement comes despite “challenging geographical conditions, Parali burning in neighbouring states, increased construction activity, growing vehicle registrations, and even a Green Diwali.” He added that the government’s sustained and coordinated strategy is beginning to yield measurable results.

“The year-on-year comparison data reflects that our sustained and coordinated pollution control strategy is effective. We are working to gain momentum and intensify pollution efforts through year-round planning, teamwork, and commitment,” he said.

According to the Environment Department, multiple civic agencies have been directed to intensify dust mitigation measures including misting, water sprinkling, mechanical road cleaning, and garbage removal across major roads and pollution hotspots. Over 1,200 enforcement teams have been deployed, including 443 against open waste burning, 378 for dust control, and 578 for vehicular pollution checks.

Sirsa said the city is currently operating 390 anti-smog guns, 280 water sprinklers, and 76 mechanical sweepers.

“Regular vehicular pollution checks are being conducted to control tailpipe emissions. All agencies are working in

coordination to maintain this improving trend through the winter,” he said.

However, despite the overall improvement, pollution levels remained worrying across several monitoring stations. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed Delhi’s average AQI at 311 (‘very poor’ category) on Tuesday morning. Four locations, Alipur (421), Wazirpur (407), Bawana (402), and Anand Vihar (412), recorded “severe” air quality.

Meanwhile, doctors in Delhi have reported a 60 per cent rise in eye-related ailments following Diwali, with cases of redness, burning, and dryness increasing sharply. “The number of patients complaining of itching, redness, and irritation has gone up by almost 50-60 per cent,” said Dr Ikeda Lal, Senior Cornea Specialist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Experts have urged residents to limit outdoor exposure, wear protective eyewear, and use lubricating eye drops during peak smog hours. “Protecting your eyes is just as important as protecting your lungs during this season,” said Dr Rajesh Sinha of AIIMS.

Despite the temporary spike in pollution, officials expressed optimism that Delhi’s long-term air quality trend remains on an improving trajectory.