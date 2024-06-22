Delhi Book Fair at Bharat Mandapam

NEW DELHI: The 28th edition of the Delhi Book Fair, a prominent event for the publishing industry and book lovers, is set to take place from August 7-11, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Organised by the ITPO in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Publishers (FIP), it will be held in Hall No. 12A and 12.

With the theme ‘Global Influence of Indian Books,’ this year’s fair aims to highlight the international impact of Indian literature. The book fair offers free entry and will be open daily from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm.