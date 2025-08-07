Delhi Book Fair 2025 kicks off

New Delhi: The 29th edition of the Delhi Book Fair was inaugurated on Wednesday, with grandeur and warmth at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The event, organised by the Federation of Indian Publishers (FIP) and the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), is being held in collaboration with the Delhi government from August 6 to 10, 2025.

In her keynote address, CM Rekha Gupta celebrated the undiminished love for reading among youth in the digital age. “It is heartening to see that the digital revolution has not diminished our youth’s love for books. This passion for reading and knowledge will be the foundation of India’s journey towards becoming a Vishwaguru,” she said.

Describing books as more than just physical objects, the Chief Minister reflected, “Books are life’s truest and most selfless companions, they ask for nothing and offer everything.” She added that the Delhi Book Fair is “a cultural legacy that binds memories across generations.”

The Chief Minister shared a personal memory of receiving The Alchemist as a gift during a pivotal time in her political journey. “A line from the book, ‘When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it’, stayed with me and became a guiding principle,” she said.

Echoing her views, Delhi Cabinet Minister for Art, Culture and Languages, Kapil Mishra called the Book Fair a “literary Kumbh” and emphasised its cultural significance. “This is not just a fair, it’s a confluence of ideas, creativity, and expression,” he said.

He credited CM Gupta’s leadership for reviving Delhi’s cultural identity, stating, “Delhi will soon emerge as the cultural and literary powerhouse of India.”

Minister Mishra also announced plans to evolve future editions of the Book Fair into full-fledged literary festivals, saying, “We want to create a space where poets, authors, students, and enthusiasts can come together in celebration of literature.”

He revealed that CM Rekha Gupta has approved a “historic budget” for the Department of Art, Culture and Languages, promising transformative changes across Delhi’s cultural sphere.

The fair has also expanded this year to host the 25th Stationery Fair and the 9th Office Automation and Corporate Gifts Fair, making it a dynamic hub of literary and creative exchange.