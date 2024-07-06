Delhi Book Fair 2024 set to be double in size

NEW DELHI: The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has announced the 28th edition of the Delhi Book Fair. This year, the event will be held from August 7 to 11, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), occupying Hall 12A. In conjunction with the book fair, ITPO will also host the 24th Stationery Fair and the 8th Office Automation and Corporate Gift Fair in Hall 12.



Inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s dynamic vision, this year’s event is designed to significantly contribute to India’s literacy and overall empowerment. The fair has been planned to be more than double the size of its previous edition, under the theme “Global Influence of Indian Books.” This expanded format aims to meet the aspirations of the Indian publishing industry and to highlight the global impact of Indian literature.

The Delhi Book Fair provides an ideal platform for B2B transactions, networking, co-publishing arrangements, and the translation and copyrighting of works. It also offers opportunities for reprinting old books and retail sales. This edition holds special significance as it coincides with the Independence Day 2024 celebrations, adding a patriotic fervour to the event.

Extensive publicity through print, electronic, and social media will ensure broad awareness and engagement. A variety of promotional programs, including conferences, workshops, and painting competitions, are planned.