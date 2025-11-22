Delhi bomber’s aide Jasir Wani files application in NIA court for permission to meet his lawyers

New Delhi: Jasir Bilal Wani, Delhi blast bomber Dr Umar Muhammad's aide, has filed an application in the NIA court seeking permission to meet his lawyers at the agency headquarters, sources said on Saturday. The Patiala House NIA court will hear Wani's application on Saturday. The NIA has described Jasir Bilal Wani as an active co-conspirator of terrorist Dr Umar. He was arrested on November 17 in Srinagar. The Patiala House Court on November 18 sent Jasir Bilal Wani to 10 days of NIA custody. The NIA produced Wani before the court in connection with the Delhi blast that claimed 13 lives. According to the agency, investigations revealed that he had allegedly provided technical assistance for carrying out terror attacks. He was reportedly involved in modifying drones and attempting to develop rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast.

The accused, a resident of Qazigund in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, was said to be an active co-conspirator in the attack. He had worked closely with the terrorist Dr Umar Muhammad Nabi to plan and execute the act of terror. The NIA continues to probe multiple angles to uncover the full conspiracy behind the bombing. Several teams from the anti-terror agency are pursuing various leads and conducting searches across multiple states in an effort to identify every individual involved in the attack. Meanwhile, the police have managed to establish a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) link to the November 10 blast near the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. The police have learnt that it was a JeM operative who had instructed the accused persons on how to make the bombs. Another major revelation that has come to light is that the accused were in the process of preparing 200 bombs, which were meant to go off simultaneously in Delhi and other parts of North India. The plan was to carry out bomb blasts across North Indian states, and for this, the ISI had handpicked a JeM operative to train the accused who were part of the Faridabad module. The officials have intensified the investigation into the terror module.