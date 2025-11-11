Delhi blast: Red Fort metro station closed, traffic police issue advisory

New Delhi: The Red Fort Metro Station has been closed for commuters a day after a blast in the area killed at least nine people, while traffic restrictions have also been imposed in the area, officials said on Tuesday. A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening. Twenty people were also injured in the blast that gutted several vehicles, they said. In a post on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, "Service Update. Lal Qila Metro Station is closed due to security reasons. All other stations are functional as normal." The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory regarding restrictions and diversions have been put in place in both the carriageways and service roads -- Netaji Subhash Marg from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut.

The traffic police advised commuters to avoid these routes from 6 am till further order and use alternative roads for a hassle-free journey. "No vehicles shall be allowed on Netaji Subhash Marg from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut and vice versa," read the advisory. The national capital has been placed on high alert with strict vigil being maintained at the airport, railway stations and bus terminals.