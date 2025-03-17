Delhi BJP to undergo organisational restructuring

New Delhi: A month after its victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) city unit is set to undergo a major organisational restructuring under ‘Sangathan Parv’, party leaders announced on Sunday.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the restructuring process, aimed at strengthening internal democracy and collective leadership, will be conducted this week. The party’s national leadership has appointed senior leader Mahendra Nagpal as the election officer for the process, with Yogesh Atrey and Vijay Solanki serving as co-election officers.

The restructuring will include internal elections at multiple levels—booth, Mandal, district, and state—allowing grassroots workers to actively participate in the party’s organisational framework.

“The BJP believes in collective leadership and internal democracy, ensuring that every party worker has the opportunity to contribute to the organisation,” Sachdeva said.

The move comes as the Delhi BJP looks to consolidate its position following its recent electoral success, preparing for upcoming political challenges, including the Lok Sabha elections. Party insiders see ‘Sangathan Parv’ as a step toward reinforcing its cadre and leadership structure across the Capital.