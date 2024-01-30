Delhi BJP to lodge police complaint against AAP’s MLA poaching charge

New Delhi: The BJP will lodge a police complaint against the allegation that the saffron party was trying to poach seven AAP MLAs, made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the party’s Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said on Monday.



Sachdeva said that a delegation of BJP lawmakers led by Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Bidhuri will meet Delhi Police Commissioner on Tuesday and file a complaint with him to launch an impartial probe into the allegations.

‘The AAP and Kejriwal should also help us by giving an affidavit that their MLAs were being poached by the BJP to ensure ‘ Sachdeva said.

Kejriwal, as well as several Aam Aadmi Party leaders, had last week claimed that the BJP was trying to break off MLAs of the party by offering them money and election tickets.

Kejriwal had charged that seven AAP MLAs were contacted and offered Rs 25 crore each to defect. He had also alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to arrest him in the alleged liquor scam and topple his government in Delhi.

“BJP is going to demand an impartial investigation into the allegation of Kejriwal and his party leaders, in its meeting with the Delhi Police Commissioner. We challenge Arvind Kejriwal to join us to demand the probe alongwith us and present evidence of his allegation so that the truth comes out,” Sachdeva said.

AAP leader and a minister in the Kejriwal government, Atishi claimed that a recording of one of the callers who contacted an AAP MLA will be put in public domain at the right time.

The BJP challenged Kejriwal to reveal the names of the seven MLAs of his party and of those who contacted them for defection.