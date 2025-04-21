Delhi BJP to launch campaign to spread awareness on ONOE

New Delhi: Delhi BJP will soon launch a campaign in the city to create awareness about One Nation, One Election (ONOE) to drum up support for the party’s stand on it, state president Virendra Sachdeva said on Sunday.

He said that the campaign will be taken to every household in Delhi and a public awareness movement will be started to explain how the society and the nation can benefit from ONOE.

A workshop addressed by BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal at Delhi unit office was attended by senior party functionaries, MPs and MLAs.

They received valuable guidance from Bansal and held discussions on making One Nation, One Election a national campaign, Sachdeva said.

Frequent elections hinder the country’s development,

he said. “If we look at the data from the last 30 years, there is an election in some state every year, and every five years, state assembly elections are held along with Lok Sabha elections. It complicates the electoral process,” he said.

ONOE is a “national necessity”, Sachdeva added.

“Through One Nation, One Election, we can envision a developed nation by saving the country’s time, money, and resources.” In the last Lok Sabha elections in 2024, he said that one crore (10 million) personnel were involved throughout the process. Every time the Model Code of Conduct is enforced, development work comes to a halt, he claimed.

This is not the first time the country is talking about One Nation, One Election, it existed from 1952 to 1967, and it was only after the fall of the government in 1968 that the system began to falter, he added.