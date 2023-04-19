Delhi BJP to contest MCD Mayor polls, fields councillor Shikha Rai

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday fielded second time councillor Shikha Rai for the post of Mayor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi along with nominated councillor Soni Pandey for the post of Deputy Mayor.



Rai and Pandey filed their nomination papers in the municipal secretary’s office in the presence of Delhi BJP General Secretary Harsh Malhotra. Malhotra said that BJP is determined to run a good, clean and strong MCD and we hope that all councillors will elect the experienced senior councillors of BJP.

Rai said that she will present her vision letter for MCD in front of all councillors and on the basis of that she will seek the support of all councillors.

Rai has served in the positions of Leader of the House in 2017-18 and Chairman of the Standing Committee in 2018-19.

AAP has has re-nominated incumbent Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Ibqal for the polls. This is AAP’s maiden run in the civic body. The previous MCD Mayoral polls was witness to several rounds of protesting and elections for the posts were delayed at least three times before a Mayor and Deputy Mayor was elected on Febuary 22.

Tuesday is the last date for filing nominations and voting will be held on April 26.