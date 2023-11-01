Delhi BJP steps up attack on Kejriwal after ED summon

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Tuesday stepped up its attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been summoned by the ED for questioning in connection with an alleged liquor scam, with party MP Manoj Tiwari charging him of finishing AAP with his “sins”.



Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the “rhetoric and victim card” used by the AAP leaders will not help them.

Following the summons, the AAP claimed there were apprehensions that the ED would arrest the Delhi chief minister and that the BJP was trying to finish it off by putting its top leaders behind bars.

Tiwari, the former chief of the party’s Delhi unit, claimed that Kejriwal himself was finishing off the AAP with his “sins”.

“Kejriwal is facing the curse of the mothers and sisters of Delhi whose families were destroyed as liquor stores were opened in every nook and corner of the city under the Kejriwal government’s new liquor policy,” he said.

He further claimed that Kejriwal had vowed to fight corruption but was now himself involved in it.

“The ED summoning him for questioning is very important since the Supreme Court, while denying bail to Manish Sisodia, has observed that a money trail is established in the excise policy case,” Tiwari said.

The BJP has demanded that Kejriwal step down as Delhi chief minister after bail was denied to his former

deputy Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

Sachdeva said after the rejection of Sisodia’s bail plea

and the ED summon to Kejriwal, AAP leaders are holding press conferences one after the other and using rhetoric and victim card.

“In a democratic country like India, no party can destroy another party, it is the people of the country who decide the fortune of political parties,” he said.

“Jaisi karni waisi bharni (you reap what you sow),” BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad told a press conference.

Dismissing the AAP’s allegations that the Central government was trying to finish it off, he said it was the Kejriwal-led party which was finishing itself off with its “misdeeds, corruption and scams”.

Prasad claimed the BJP has nothing to do with central probe agencies’ action against the AAP and that the legal process was following its own course in the matter. “What agencies do is none of our concern. It is for them to decide.”

He rhetorically asked did the BJP tell them to frame such an excise policy that “gives them commission and monopoly to select firms”.

“Such a massive scam could not have taken place without Kejriwal’s clear approval,” the former Union minister claimed.