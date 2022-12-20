Delhi BJP slams AAP govt over air pollution

New Delhi: Delhi BJP slammed the AAP-led Delhi government for the high levels of air toxicity in the national Capital on Monday.



The air-quality index crossed 450 in several parts of Delhi on Monday morning, the hazardous levels of pollution in the city has been cause of alarm and tension for citizens.

Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, "The Delhi government only made announcements and did not take a single concrete step to control pollution at the ground level". He has demanded the Lieutenant Governor intervention in the matter and save Delhi from the respiratory crisis. The L-G has already been actively involved in the matter, and has held several meetings to discuss the levels of pollution in the city.

Bidhuri added that the Kejriwal government published the installation of smog towers in Delhi and said that cleaning the roads with machines was also a big step to control pollution. But the installed towers at Connaught Place have stopped working and the sweeping machines have not proved effective. The leader further said that the Delhi government has also failed in improving the public transport system despite their promises of 15,000 buses in Delhi.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana accused the Kejriwal government of doing a scam in the name of pollution control.