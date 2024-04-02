Delhi BJP Secy criticises INDIA Alliance rally as ‘gathering of corrupt individuals’

NEW DELHI: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Secretary and New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate, Bansuri Swaraj criticised the INDIA Alliance rally on Ramlila Maidan, labelling it a “gathering of corrupt individuals” on Monday.



“Yesterday, instead of a rally in Ramlila Maidan, we saw a flop show of corruption, where everyone saw that when Rahul Gandhi was giving a speech, most of the chairs were empty, indicating that this rally did not receive public support. The purpose of this rally was to justify their corruption, and it is now clear that the India Alliance is based on self-interest of the partner parties,” accused Bansuri Swaraj.

She emphasised the lack of coordination within the alliance, directing questions to Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“Congress should tell people whether the income tax notices issued are correct or wrong? Tell people why it did not file income tax returns on time. Why did it declare reduced income? Aam Aadmi Party, tell us whether Sunita Kejriwal is now officially the Chief Minister because now she is using the Chief Minister’s chair to give press messages? When summoned 9 times, why didn’t Kejriwal appear? Did he want the case to linger until the elections so that he could play the victim card on arrest?” Swaraj asked.