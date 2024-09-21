Delhi BJP rejects AAP’s allegations

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has rejected the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) recurring allegations of “Operation Lotus” as signs of political frustration. In a press statement, Sachdeva accused AAP leaders of using the claim to prevent the disintegration of their own party, which he says is losing ground due to corruption and inefficiency.

Sachdeva argued that disillusioned AAP MLAs and councilors have been leaving the party, and in response, AAP is attempting to shift blame onto the BJP. He emphasised that the BJP has never engaged in any form of “Operation Lotus” to poach opposition members. Recalling the 2013 Delhi Assembly scenario, Sachdeva noted that despite having 32 MLAs at the time, the BJP declined offers from opposition legislators to join their ranks.

Addressing AAP leader Durgesh Pathak’s accusations regarding the Municipal Corporation, Sachdeva advised AAP to refrain from making baseless claims. He also referenced the case of AAP Minister Atishi, who had previously accused the BJP of “Operation Lotus” and is currently out on bail. Concluding his statement, Sachdeva urged AAP leaders to focus on their governance issues instead of fabricating allegations against the BJP.