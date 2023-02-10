Delhi BJP protests against ‘FBU scam’ at ITO

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP staged a massive protest against ‘FBU scam’ on Thursday. Several BJP workers marched against the AAP from Shaheedi Park to the ITO police chowk. The party and its workers were supposed to march till the Delhi Secretariat but were stopped midway and Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva was detained during the march. Sachdeva was released shortly after his detainment.



The demonstration was in lieu of The FBU, spying case of the Arvind Kejriwal government. The party has alleged that the AAP government established the FBU in order to spy on their political opponents. The party raised slogans demanding the arrest of Chief Minister Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia in the ‘spying case’.

Addressing the workers in the protest march, Sachdeva said: “Chief Minister Kejriwal does not tolerate any kind of opposition, be it from political opponents, administrative officials or even judiciary comments on his government. Kejriwal believes in suppressing and maligning opponents.” He added that the AAP government came into power in 2015, and since then, it has stopped the entry of the media to the Delhi secretariat.

Sachdeva said FBU spying was brought up for investigation on all kinds of opponents of Arvind Kejriwal and it is the biggest proof of dictatorial misuse of absolute majority by Kejriwal in 2015. Leader of Opposition Ramveer Singh Bidhuri said that Kejriwal and Sisodia place is not in Delhi Secretariat but in Tihar Jail. Former MP Vijay Goel said that Kejriwal should come forward and explain himself in this matter because this matter is not only of Delhi but also of the country.